Faridabad police arrest three for black marketing Remdesivir

A father-son duo and an employee at a currency exchange in Faridabad were arrested in two separate incidents related to alleged black marketing of Remdesivir.

According to police officials, the father and son have been identified as 29-year-old Atul and his 58-year-old father Virendra, both residents of Sector-75 in Faridabad.

“We received a tip off that the accused were purchasing injections at lower prices and selling them in Faridabad for Rs 35,000 per injection,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

In order to nab the accused, officials said they called up the accused pretending to be customers looking for injections. The accused allegedly quoted a price of Rs 35,000 and asked the officials to pick them up from Golden Gate in Sector 75.

“Upon reaching the spot on their scooter, the accused found themselves confronted by the police. When the Drugs Control Officer asked to see the license using which they were selling the injections, the accused were unable to produce any documentation, and were arrested,” said the PRO, adding that five injections were seized from them.

“During questioning, the accused revealed that they had purchased these injections from an acquaintance in Gurgaon and had brought them to Faridabad to sell them at a higher price and make some money. They have both been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” he said.

In the second incident, the accused has been identified as Hitesh Palta, who works at a currency exchange in a mall in Sector 19. Police said they arrested him after receiving a tip off that he was involved in black marketing of the injections.

“Based on the information, a police team reached the spot in Sector 28 where the accused was allegedly indulging in the crime and caught him red handed with two injections. When he was questioned, he revealed that he works at a currency exchange and had bought the injections from Delhi to Faridabad to sell them at a higher price and make some money,” said PRO Singh.

“An FIR has been lodged against the accused and he has been remanded to one day police custody for further questioning. The place from where he purchased the injections will be determined during this period and the person who sold them to him will be tracked down. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” he said.

Faridabad Police has been clamping down on those indulging in black marketing of equipment critical amidst the Covid pandemic. In a similar incident earlier this week, police had arrested an AC mechanic for black marketing of oxygen cylinders.

Gurgaon Police has also been taking similar action. Most recently, they had arrested three people, including a senior security assistant of a private hospital, and a nursing staff supervisor of another private hospital, for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir. In a similar incident last month, Gurgaon Police had arrested four people for selling oxygen cylinders at a higher price.