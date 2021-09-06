Faridabad police arrest man for helping gangster Sandeep Jathedi escape

Faridabad police on Sunday arrested a wanted criminal, who allegedly helped another gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi escape from police custody while he was being taken to a district court from Faridabad to Gurgaon in February 2020.

The police said the arrested gangster Ravi alias Bhola, a resident of Yadav colony in Jhajjar, was a proclaimed offender in four criminal cases in Faridabad. There was a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Rakesh, in-charge of crime branch, said that earlier this year on January 6, Bhola was injured in a gunfight with a rival gang and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jaipur. “We received information of his whereabouts and informed Jaipur police, following which he was arrested and sent to Ajmer jail and given medical treatment. Earlier this week, we took him on a transit remand for four days,” he said.

On February 1, 2020, Kala Jathedi’s gang members opened fire on a police escort vehicle, near Hanuman temple on Gurgaon-Faridabad road, while he was being taken to the district court in Gurgaon. Following the cross-firing, in which a police official had suffered a bullet wound, Jathedi managed to escape along with his associates.

The police said during questioning, Bhola said that he along with his associates, Kapil alias Ninni, Rakesh alias Sethi, Dhan Singh, Joginder, Ashu, Rajesh, Pradeep alias Bhola, Vikas alias Pahalwan, Anshul, Arun, Manjeet, Om Prakash and Captain, were all involved in the conspiracy to help Kala Jathedi escape from custody.

“He said the accused had stolen a Scorpio car after shooting its owner and escaped. Some of his accomplices are on the run. He was produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody in Neemka jail,” said Rakesh.

Gangster Kala Jathedi is accused in over 40 cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. He was arrested by Delhi police from Saharanpur on July 30.