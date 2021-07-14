Faridabad police arrest driver who stole Rs 8.57 lakh from Congress spokesperson

The Faridabad police have arrested the driver of Congress spokesperson Sumit Gaur for allegedly stealing Rs 8.57 lakh from him earlier this week.

In his complaint, Gaur stated that on July 10, he reached a gas agency under him in Ballabgarh and collected Rs 5.57 lakh from there. He left the premises at around 7.30 pm but could not deposit the sum since the bank was closed on Saturday. He already had in his car Rs 3 lakh, the rent of a flat he owns.

After receiving a call, he went to meet some people in his office at Sector 10 along with his driver and PSO. When he finished his meeting and left the office at around 9.45 pm to return home, however, he found his driver was missing. When Gaur called his number, the phone was switched off and the bag with the money was also missing from the car.

“An FIR was registered under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC and the accused, Sandeep, who hails from Aligarh, was arrested from Palwal – Aligarh road,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police.

“During questioning, the accused revealed that his sister is getting married on July 18 and he has already borrowed money on loan in the village. When he saw such a large amount, he took the Rs 8.57 lakh, locked the car, and fled towards his village,” the police said, adding that further investigations are being conducted.