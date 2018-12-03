Faridabad gangrape: Accused who lived opposite victim’s house arrested

Two days after a 13-year-old girl registered a case with Faridabad police, alleging she had been abducted and gangraped by a neighbour and three of his friends on two occasions last month, police have arrested one person for the crime.

Advertising

According to police, the accused, who was arrested on Monday morning, is a 19-year-old, unemployed man who lived on rent in a house opposite the victim’s home in Faridabad.

“The accused who has been arrested lived opposite the victim’s house on rent and is a friend of the main accused – a neighbour who she has alleged was involved in both the incidents of sexual assault,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police.

Police also said that the accused was uneducated and is the son of a labourer. He was involved in the first incident of sexual assault, which occurred on November 11, wherein the teenager had allegedly been abducted from her neighbourhood and taken in a three-wheeler to an isolated area, where three men – one of who has now been arrested – took turns in sexually assaulting her.

Advertising

They then dropped her home, threatening to kill her if she confided in anyone about the incident. The second incident took place on November 30, when another neighbour of the victim – the only one of the 4 accused to be involved in both crimes, and now the main accused in the case – allegedly entered her room on the first floor of her home where she was sleeping, around midnight, using a ladder to reach the window and climb through it.

The teenager alleged that he tied a cloth around her mouth and forcefully took her down the ladder before hauling her into a “white car” waiting below her window. She claimed that there was another man seated inside the vehicle as well, and the two men took to her an isolated spot and raped her before dropping her back to her house around 5 am. It was only after this incident that she gathered the courage to confide in her family, said police.

A case had been registered regarding the matter on Saturday, under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 450 (house trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The accused who has been arrested will be produced in court today and taken into police remand for further questioning,” said PRO Singh. “Raids are being conducted to nab the main accused as well as the others involved in the crime. We hope to arrest them soon as well,” he said.