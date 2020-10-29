Faridabad murder: Man who gave weapon to accused held

aridabad police Wednesday night arrested a third accused from Nuh who had provided the two assailants with the weapon.

A day after a 20-year-old student was shot dead outside her college in Ballabhgarh by a former classmate and his accomplice, Faridabad police Wednesday night arrested a third accused from Nuh who had provided the two assailants with the weapon.

“Ajru, the man who supplied the country-made pistol used in the crime, has been arrested from Nuh after conducting raids in dozens of places,” said Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh, adding that the vehicle used in the crime has also been seized.

The incident took place on Monday around 4 pm, outside Aggarwal College in Ballabgarh, where the victim, Nikita Tomar, was a third-year B.Com student. Main accused Tauseef and his accomplice Rehan had allegedly accosted Tomar when she was leaving the college after giving an exam, and tried to force her into a car.

The victim, however, resisted their efforts and was shot dead as she tried to escape from them. While Tauseef, who had studied with her at a private school in Faridabad, had been arrested on Monday night, his accomplice was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Tomar’s family alleged Tauseef had been pressuring her to marry him and had kidnapped her in 2018.

Visiting Tomar’s relatives, Faridabad MP and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar said: “Strictest possible action will be taken against the accused. A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct the probe, and the accused have been arrested… The Haryana government and the Centre are fully committed to ensuring safety of women.”

Tauseef’s uncle, Javed Ahmad, who fought the Haryana polls on a BSP ticket in 2014 and 2019, said they had no inkling he would do such a thing: “His father is involved in agriculture in Sohna… he gave no indication to anybody that he was planning this. He was good and hardworking… Nobody expected him to do such a thing… This is a condemnable incident and the law will take its course,” he said.

On the alleged abduction in 2018, Ahmad said he was not familiar with the incident.

