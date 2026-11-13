Faridabad parking dispute murder: CCTV clips show how accused plotted murder, say cops

A week after a 42-year-old corporate executive was shot dead outside his home allegedly by his neighbour in Faridabad over a parking dispute, investigators are piecing together the sequence of events following the recovery of murder weapon and SUV — allegedly used by the accused to escape the crime scene — from Punjab, officers said on Friday. The CCTV footage recovered from the four-storey residential building, where the two lived, shows how the accused, Mohan Sharma alias Monu, allegedly lured Paramjith Dhankhar outside his house in Sector 21C and killed him, officers added.

Sharma was arrested on November 7 from Ballabgarh a day after the murder. Officers said that during his initial police custody, he disclosed the location of the murder weapon. Police recovered the licensed pistol — allegedly used in the murder — and a magazine containing six live cartridges from Samana in Punjab’s Patiala district on Monday. The SUV in which he allegedly fled the crime scene was recovered from Punjab’s Kapurthala on Wednesday.

A local court on Friday remanded him to two weeks of judicial custody after his three-day police remand ended even as Sharma told the court that he had been falsely implicated.

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CCTV footage reveals details

Timestamped CCTV footage from the four-storey building in Sector 21C allegedly reveals how Sharma planned the November 6 shooting and lured Dhankhar, a Singapore-based corporate executive, out of his ground-floor flat, said investigators.

Police and family members have verified the recordings.

Sharma carried a backpack and paced in the stilt parking area before calling Dhankhar downstairs.

He kept his right hand inside his trouser pocket, where investigators said he had concealed his loaded licensed pistol alongside a fully loaded spare magazine.

At the ground-floor entrance, audio captured on camera records Sharma repeatedly addressing Dhankhar as “Dhankhar sahab” and pleading, “Bhaiya, bhaiya, bhaiya, please,” to draw him into the parking area on the pretext of moving his car.

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Dhankhar allegedly came downstairs with his son, Shaurya, and indicated he did not wish to have a confrontation. Sharma then pulled the pistol from his pocket and fired at close range, as per the footage.

Shaurya ran upstairs. An injured Dhankhar ran toward the main road and tried to lock the building gate to block Sharma.

Sharma allegedly chased him onto the road and shot him multiple times in the back after he collapsed. Dhankhar’s mother and wife rushed outside after hearing the gunshots.

The footage shows Sharma standing near Dhankhar’s mother, emptying his entire magazine at close range, and reloading the pistol with a spare magazine.

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In the CCTV footage, Sharma is heard shouting “Diwali Mubarak,” calling Dhankhar’s wife a “widow,” and yelling, “Come out, you all… Today, I will kill you all.” He then walked to his parked SUV and drove away.

Investigators said Sharma ran a real estate business in Faridabad and a scrap copper business in Rajasthan. Crime Branch teams arrested him near Dealer Chowk in Ballabgarh on November 7.

“The CCTV footage shows the crime was planned. Sharma also had planned in advance how he would shield and hide his family, and where he would try to dispose of the murder weapon and his vehicle used to flee. But during questioning, he slowly spilled the beans… Further information on his family’s whereabouts are being sought still”, an officer said.

Earlier this week, Faridabad Chief Judicial Magistrate Upendra Singh had extended Sharma’s police custody by three days on November 10. The investigating officer had sought the extension at the time to trace Sharma’s Mahindra XUV 700 and recover his bloodstained T-shirt from Phagwara in Punjab’s Kapurthala district.

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Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav confirmed that investigators seized the SUV on Wednesday.