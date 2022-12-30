Minor molested, killed in Faridabad: Cops arrest neighbour

Two days after a minor girl went missing from her house in Faridabad, police said she was abducted, molested, and killed allegedly by her neighbour. Police said the 21-year-old accused allegedly attacked the minor with a blade and brick before dumping her body a km away from her house. He has been arrested and booked under sections of kidnapping, murder, and the POCSO Act, added police.

According to police, the minor was last seen going to school on Tuesday morning. As she failed to return, her parents started looking for her and upon finding that she had not reached her school, they lodged a missing person report with police.

Sube Singh, Faridabad Police spokesperson, said a case of abduction was registered and a probe was initiated. “During the probe, CCTVs near the girl’s house were analysed wherein a man was seen following her. Within 12 hours, we identified the suspect and arrested him. During questioning, he confessed to his crime and led police to the spot where he had dumped the body, which was found wrapped in a sack,” said Singh.

Police said the body bore multiple injuries on the neck, head, and face. The girl’s family also identified the accused and alleged that they used to stay as tenants at his house.

“During questioning, the accused said he kidnapped the girl while she was going to her school. He found her walking alone and thought of picking her up. He took her to his old, dilapidated house in the area where he attempted to rape her. When the girl resisted and started yelling, he allegedly strangled her and slit her neck with a blade. He then hit her on the head with a brick. When the girl collapsed, he stuffed her body in a sack. He carried the body on his brother’s bike and dumped it to evade suspicion,” added Singh.

The body has been sent for an autopsy. Meanwhile, the accused was produced before a court and will be taken on remand for further questioning, said police.