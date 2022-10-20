Faridabad, Meerut record worst AQI in NCR in past one week

Some towns in the national capital region have recorded ‘very poor’ air quality over the past one week, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between 301 and 400 is considered to be ‘very poor’. Haryana’s Faridabad city recorded a ‘very poor’ air quality day Wednesday when the AQI was 304. Similarly, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh recorded ‘very poor’ air quality with an AQI of 333 and 314 respectively on October 17.

In terms of average AQI from October 13 onwards, Meerut, Faridabad and Muzaffarnagar also have the poorest air quality among places in the NCR from where the CPCB collects data.The average AQI in Meerut from October 13 onwards is 242, while it is 226 in Faridabad and 228 in Muzaffarnagar. This was followed by Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr city with an average AQI of 225 over the past one week. In contrast, the average AQI in Delhi over the same time frame is 200 and it is 202 in Gurgaon.

In the current spell of poor air quality that set in after a series of good air days brought by the rainfall, Delhi recorded its first ‘poor’ air quality day on October 16.

Delhi’s AQI was in the ‘poor’ category — 228 — Wednesday. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked preemptive measures under the ‘very poor’ category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) based on forecasts that Delhi’s AQI is likely to deteriorate to the ‘very poor’ category in the next few days.

According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System Wednesday, the AQI is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category in Delhi from October 22 onwards. The AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on October 20 and 21.

In Delhi, the 24-hour average AQI at Anand Vihar and Shadipur was in the ‘very poor’ category at 10 am Thursday.