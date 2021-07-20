Faridabad man stole Rs 11 lakh, jewellery from friend who was in hospital with Covid

During questioning, the accused, police said, confessed to their involvement in the crime.

A Faridabad resident has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing Rs 11 lakh and jewellery from the home of his friend, while the latter was admitted in the hospital with Coronavirus last month.

According to police, they received a complaint regarding the theft in June, wherein the complainant stated that he asked his friend, Ankur, to look after his home while he was away at the hospital. The latter, however, stole money and jewelry from his home and disappeared before he was discharged.

“Main accused, Ankur, was arrested with three others, including his mother, from Delhi, and the stolen Rs 11 lakh, one gold chain, and a mobile were recovered from them. The other accused are friends of Ankur’s, identified as Rajeev, alias Sunny, and Lakhvinder, alias Lucky,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“It has emerged that Ankur was into gambling and debauchery, because of which he was drowning in debts. The people from whom he had taken money used to keep coming to his home to ask for their money. This is why he made the plan of robbery, along with his two friends, from the complainant’s home,” said the PRO.

Police said Ankur got a second key made to the complainant’s house and safe and, one day, left his mother there under the pretext that she would look after the complainant’s mother. The four accused then coordinated and, when the opportunity presented itself, stole the money and jewelry from the victim’s home.

“All four of the accused have been produced in court after being questioned and remained to judicial custody,” said PRO Singh.