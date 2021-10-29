Faridabad: Man held for shooting at friend’s cousins for opposing their relationship

A man was arrested in Faridabad Thursday for allegedly shooting at his friend’s cousins who were opposed to their relationship.

According to the police, the accused Pawan, a native of Palwal, had separated from his wife five years ago. In recent years, he got acquainted with one Lokesh and formed a friendship, they added. The two had been staying together for some time.

Last week, Lokesh returned to his house in Faridabad after a fight with Pawan and allegedly decided to part ways. Police said Pawan suspected that Lokesh’s family was opposed to their friendship and had coaxed him to leave.

“Pawan, along with an accomplice, went to Lokesh’s house to discuss the matter on October 21. When Lokesh’s two cousins stopped him at the door and asked him to stay away from Lokesh, Pawan pulled out a gun and fired shots at them, which narrowly missed,” said Inspector Rakesh, in charge of Crime Branch Sector-48, Faridabad police.

Police said no persons sustained injuries in the incident and the accused men escaped on a motorcycle. An FIR was registered at Saran police station under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

After Pawan’s arrest, a country-made gun and three live rounds were recovered from his possession. He confessed to the crime during questioning, police said.

“The accused has two prior criminal cases of assault and possession of illegal arms, for which he was arrested earlier. His accomplice is absconding,” the inspector said.