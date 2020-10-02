Faridabad man held for ‘sexual assault’ of 8-yr-old neighbour

The child, meanwhile, was rushed to BK Hospital, from where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by Faridabad Police for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl who lived next door to him.

According to police, the incident took place around 1 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. In her complaint to police, the child’s mother has stated that she and her husband were sleeping on the terrace of their home while their two daughters — aged five and eight — were sleeping in the room downstairs. She said her younger daughter came upstairs and told them that her sister was crying.

“When the woman went to check on the child, she saw a man running from the room and immediately alerted her husband and other neighbours. The accused, however, managed to flee,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

The child, meanwhile, was rushed to BK Hospital, from where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Her condition is stable, said police.

Sources in the police said she had been referred to Safdarjung due to the “superior facilities available there”, and that she did not have any serious injuries.

“An FIR was immediately registered regarding the matter under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the accused was identified and arrested within half an hour. He is a neighbor of the victim’s family and hails from Bihar,” said the PRO.

“Further investigations will be conducted in the matter and every effort will be made on the part of police to provide justice to the victim,” he said.

