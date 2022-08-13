Faridabad: Man booked for ‘murdering’ one-month-old son

August 13, 2022 7:19:30 am
A man was booked for allegedly murdering his one-month-old son in Old Faridabad area on Friday. According to the police, the incident was reported around 12 pm, following which several police teams rushed to the spot.
Police said the accused works as a labourer in a private company. He got married a year ago and the couple had twins.
In the police complaint, his wife said they had a fight on Thursday night over purchasing clothes for their children and the matter was later sorted out.
“I was supposed to visit my father’s house on Friday. I left my one son at my sister’s place and wanted to take my second son along to my father’s house, but my husband did not allow me to take him. Sometime later, I got a call that my husband had killed my son. I immediately returned and found that my son had been killed. My husband saw me and escaped,” she alleged in the FIR.
A police officer said, “Prima facie, it appears that the man strangled his one-month-old son to death. The couple had frequent fights and it is suspected that the man killed his son in a fit of rage. The exact reason is yet to be ascertained. A case of murder has been registered. The accused is absconding.”
