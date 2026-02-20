Faridabad shop fire: Two injured men, including owner, die of burn injuries

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after a massive fire at a lubricants shop in Faridabad’s Mujesar Industrial Area left 37 injured, two of them succumbed to burn injuries late on Thursday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Monga (35), a resident of Sector 23 and co-owner of Kalka Lubricant Trading Company, and Pradeep Kumar (35), a resident of Sanjay Colony.
While Kumar’s neighbours claimed he worked with Monga, police are still awaiting official confirmation from his family in this regard.
Faridabad Police spokesperson, SI Yashpal Yadav, said the shop was owned by Abhishek Monga and his father Vijay Monga (65). “The father is also undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. Nikhil Monga (44), the deceased owner’s cousin who owns Shiv Steel Company (that is next to Kalkaji Lubricants) on the same premises, is also receiving treatment there,” sources said.
ALSO READ: No hospital in Faridabad and Gurgaon has a dedicated burns ward
Faridabad Chief Medical Officer Dr Jayant Ahuja said at least four victims remain in critical condition with 50 per cent to 70 per cent burns. Three others are stable at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad, while the rest admitted to private hospitals in the city are also reported to be stable.
At least 10 injured with higher than 30 per cent burns, including sub-inspector Ravi Kumar and firefighters Bhuvi Chand and Ranvir, are under treatment at Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Delhi.
The police spokesperson had said earlier this week that the fire likely originated at Shiv Steels and spread to chemical-filled drums belonging to Kalkaji Lubricants, leading to the explosions. Police had added that the owners and managers of both factories sustained injuries in the blaze.
SI Yadav Friday said as per the investigation, no role of Shiv Steels has come to light so far and the earlier statement was with respect to the complaint that formed the basis of the FIR. The FIR had been registered at the Mujesar police station against the owners and managers of both units under charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means.
The fire had broken out around 4 pm on Monday when sparks from a machine — used for cutting steel plates — landed in drums containing chemicals, triggering an explosion, police said. This set off a chain of blasts as around 20-25 drums were kept in close proximity.
The fire spread rapidly, said officers, engulfing the entire unit of Kalkaji Lubricants and gutting a section of the factory. Several vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars parked within a 100-metre radius of the unit, were charred, officers had said.
Kalkaji Lubricants, a proprietorship firm, is a small-scale manufacturer and supplier of automotive and industrial lubricants. As per its listing on online B2B marketplace IndiaMart, Shree Kalkaji specialises in producing and trading a range of oils and lubricants.
