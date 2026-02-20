Faridabad shop fire: Two injured men, including owner, die of burn injuries

The fire spread rapidly, said officers, engulfing the entire unit of Kalkaji Lubricants and gutting a section of the factory.

Days after a massive fire at a lubricants shop in Faridabad’s Mujesar Industrial Area left 37 injured, two of them succumbed to burn injuries late on Thursday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Monga (35), a resident of Sector 23 and co-owner of Kalka Lubricant Trading Company, and Pradeep Kumar (35), a resident of Sanjay Colony.

While Kumar’s neighbours claimed he worked with Monga, police are still awaiting official confirmation from his family in this regard.

Faridabad Police spokesperson, SI Yashpal Yadav, said the shop was owned by Abhishek Monga and his father Vijay Monga (65). “The father is also undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. Nikhil Monga (44), the deceased owner’s cousin who owns Shiv Steel Company (that is next to Kalkaji Lubricants) on the same premises, is also receiving treatment there,” sources said.