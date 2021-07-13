After demolition, Khori residents to get EWS flats in Faridabad–but conditions apply

People staying in Faridabad’s Khori village will be shifted to EWS flats in the district’s Dabua Colony and Bapu Nagar after their homes are demolished. This is as per the ‘Policy for Rehabilitation of Khori Jhuggi Dwellers’ framed by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, as the six-week deadline set by the Supreme Court to clear encroachments from “forest land” in Khori approaches.

As per the plan, residents will be considered eligible for allotment of flats if they have an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, and if the “adult earning member/head of the family” fulfills one of three conditions — the name of the head of the family is registered in the voter list of Badkhal assembly constituency of Haryana as on January 1, 2021; the head of family has an identity card issued by the state of Haryana as on January 1, 2021; and if any member of the family has an electricity collection issued by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

“Keeping in mind the humanitarian aspect, this rehabilitation scheme has been devised. Anyone who vacates their house in Khori village themselves will be given priority in flat allotment. A camp will be organised where people who want to be part of the rehabilitation scheme can apply. Joint Commissioner of MCG, Jitendra Kumar, has been given the responsibility,” said MCF Commissioner Garima Mittal.



Officials said EWS flats marked for the purpose will be equipped with all facilities such as electricity, water and toilets. Until these are ready, however, the residents will be given Rs 2,000 a month for six months to rent a house somewhere else.

“Any person who fulfills the prescribed criteria under the rehabilitation scheme will be given a flat worth Rs 3,77,300. A lump sum deposit of Rs 17,000 will have to be made within 15 days of the flat allotment, after which an amount of Rs 2,500 will have to be given in monthly installment for 15 years,” said the Commissioner.

The shadow of demolition has been hanging over more than 5,000 homes located in Khori since June 7, when the Supreme Court passed the directions.

In the days since, protests have repeatedly broken out in the area, with one such demonstration ending in a clash between police and residents last month. Residents have also started approaching the police and submitting complaints against people who sold them land on which they built their homes, with some of the transactions having taken place more than 15 years ago.

In the last one week, the Faridabad district administration has been encouraging people to voluntarily vacate and demolish their homes, providing them with earthmovers and trucks for the purpose. This, officials believe, gives people the chance to retrieve expensive parts of the structure, such as bricks, doors and windows, and sell them to get some money. Officials say they have also been helping people sell these items to people who buy building material or to scrap collectors.