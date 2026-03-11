Faridabad to Jewar Airport in 20 minutes: How upcoming corridor is set to boost connectivity and real estate growth

Along with road infrastructure, the proposed Gurgaon-Faridabad-Greater Noida rapid rail corridor is also expected to improve cross-city connectivity. (File image)

The Union Cabinet Tuesday approved a Rs 3,631-crore elevated road project to connect the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar directly with Faridabad, announced Railways and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This 7.8-km-long elevated corridor will link the airport to a spur of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, intersecting key corridors like the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The elevated road will also integrate with the upcoming Faridabad-Jewar Greenfield Expressway, being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), via the expressway spur, further enhancing connectivity to the airport.

The greenfield project, approved earlier under the Bharatmala programme at a cost of around Rs 2,414 crore, starts from Sector 65 in Ballabhgarh (Faridabad) and ends near Dayanatpur village close to the airport. Once completed, it will reduce road distance from nearly 90 km to about 31 km. The project is designed as a six-lane access-controlled corridor, expandable to eight lanes in the future, and passes through 18 villages across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.