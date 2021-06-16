Faridabad jail warden arrested in Gurgaon for theft

A jail warden in Faridabad has been arrested by Gurgaon Police for carrying out thefts in houses in the city while their occupants were not at home.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, who hails from Sirsa and was currently working as a jail warden at Nimka prison in Faridabad.

“He was arrested following a complaint by Rakesh Kumar, a resident of a quarter in police lines, Gurgaon. He had stated that he had gone away from home with his family on November 25 last year, and returned on December 2 to find the latch of his quarter broken and the door open. Upon entering the quarter, he found that the cupboard and the locker inside it was open and cash and jewelry had been stolen,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

An FIR had been registered regarding the matter at the Civil Lines police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the accused was arrested on June 9 from Gurgaon and taken into 6 days police remand for further questioning.

“During questioning, it emerged that the accused works as a jail warden and is a drug addict. He was committing such crimes to procure money to indulge in drugs and other such habits. Prior to the theft in Gurgaon, he had committed similar crimes in Faridabad, Hisar, and Sirsa,” said the PRO.

“During questioning, it also emerged that the accused had sold the jewelry he stole from the Gurgaon quarter for Rs 3.5 lakh. An amount of Rs 1.11 lakh has been recovered from him. With his remand period having come to an end, the accused has been produced in court again and sent to judicial remand. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” he said.