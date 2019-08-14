Faridabad IPS officer shoots self with service revolver: Police

Vikram Kapoor, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of NIT Faridabad, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.

Police said Kapoor shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad, late on Tuesday night.

While the exact reasons behind the step are not yet known, sources said the IPS officer had been upset for some days. Police officers have reached the scene. Iinvestigation is underway.

“No suicide note has been recovered yet. A probe is underway to determine the reasons for the step,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

DCP Kapoor had been posted in Faridabad for the past three years and was due to retire in a year. The 59-year-old hailed from Kurukshetra district and was promoted as an IPS officer last year.