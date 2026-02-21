Faridabad fire death toll reaches 5: Firefighter, cop among latest casualties

The fire spread rapidly, officers had said, engulfing the entire unit of Kalkaji Lubricants and gutting a section of the factory.

The death toll from the devastating fire and series of explosions at industrial units in Faridabad’s Mujesar area rose to five after a firefighter, a policeman and another man succumbed to severe burn injuries while undergoing treatment in Delhi, officials said Saturday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Firefighter Bhuvi Chand (45), attached to the NIT fire station, died at Safdarjung Hospital between 2.30 pm and 3 pm Friday. He had suffered critical burns while battling the blaze alongside colleague Ranvir on February 16.

“Ranvir continues to remain critical and on ventilator. Chand’s condition was serious but he was able to talk till Wednesday when I had gone to meet him. But on Thursday morning, he had to be put on ventilator support. Both were on contract. Their families will get compensation as per state policy; details have been sent to Chandigarh,” Fire Safety Officer Rakesh Yadav told The Indian Express.