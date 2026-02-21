Faridabad fire death toll reaches 5: Firefighter, cop among latest casualties

Three victims died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where they were undergoing treatment, on Friday and Saturday

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
4 min readFaridabadFeb 21, 2026 01:41 PM IST
The death toll from the devastating fire and series of explosions at industrial units in Faridabad’s Mujesar area rose to five after a firefighter, a policeman and another man succumbed to severe burn injuries while undergoing treatment in Delhi, officials said Saturday.

Firefighter Bhuvi Chand (45), attached to the NIT fire station, died at Safdarjung Hospital between 2.30 pm and 3 pm Friday. He had suffered critical burns while battling the blaze alongside colleague Ranvir on February 16.

“Ranvir continues to remain critical and on ventilator. Chand’s condition was serious but he was able to talk till Wednesday when I had gone to meet him. But on Thursday morning, he had to be put on ventilator support. Both were on contract. Their families will get compensation as per state policy; details have been sent to Chandigarh,” Fire Safety Officer Rakesh Yadav told The Indian Express.

The second victim, sub-inspector Ravi Chand, passed early Saturday morning, police said.

“SI Ravi Chand, son of Nawab Singh, and a resident of Kyodak village in UP’s Kaithal district, was posted at Mujesar police station. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, around 7.30 am,” a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

Also Read | No hospital in Faridabad and Gurgaon has dedicated burn ward, fire that injured 37 people highlights gaps

His family will be entitled to applicable compensation for a police official who died on duty, the spokesperson added.

The other victim, Brijpal (38), died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday at 7.40 am, the police spokesperson said.

Hailing from Hamirpur district in UP, police said Brijpal was living on rent in Jivan Nagar, Faridabad Sector 54.
Brijpal was a worker at a nearby factory in Mujesar, but police await confirmation from family, sources said. Police said he likely rushed to help when the fire broke out, sustaining severe burns.

On Thursday, two of the injured had succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi, police said.

They were identified as Abhishek Monga (35), a resident of Sector 23 and co-owner of Kalkaji Lubricant Trading Company, and Pradeep Kumar (35), a resident of Sanjay Colony.

While Kumar’s neighbours claimed he worked with Monga, police are still awaiting official confirmation from his family in this regard.

Faridabad Police spokesperson, SI Yashpal Yadav, said the shop was owned by Abhishek Monga and his father Vijay Monga (65).

An FIR had been registered at the Mujesar police station against the owners and managers of both units under charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means.

The fire had broken out around 4 pm on Monday when sparks from a machine — used for cutting steel plates — landed in drums containing chemicals, triggering an explosion, police had said earlier. This set off a chain of blasts as around 20-25 drums were kept in close proximity.

The fire spread rapidly, officers had said, engulfing the entire unit of Kalkaji Lubricants and gutting a section of the factory. Several vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars parked within a 100-metre radius of the unit, were charred, officers had said.

Kalkaji Lubricants, a proprietorship firm, is a small-scale manufacturer and supplier of automotive and industrial lubricants. As per its listing on online B2B marketplace IndiaMart, it specialises in producing and trading a range of oils and lubricants.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Live Blog
