Faridabad: Flood control cell set up to monitor waterlogging

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Jitender Yadav said on Monday that a flood control cell has been constituted to deal with concerns of waterlogging in the city ahead of the monsoon season.

After a meeting to review flood control works in the district on Monday evening, the deputy commissioner directed officials of the municipal corporation of Faridabad and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the work of cleaning the drains and ensure that all the cleaning works are completed before the monsoon season.

He said that over 100 civil defence volunteers will be roped in to assist the police.

“It is our responsibility to make arrangements for drainage in the city during the rainy season. All the departments will have to work together for this. We also have to involve public participation in this work,” said Yadav.

He added that police and civic agencies will mainly work in this regard and help from other departments, including electricity, corporation, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), smart city and FMDA will also be taken.

Officials said that based on a presentation made by the police department, 25 points where waterlogging is a major concern in the city have been identified. Yadav said that station house officers (SHOs) and 25 duty magistrates would be appointed at these places and a joint team of deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) would be constituted for an inspection of these points.

In the meeting, NHAI officials said that rainwater harvesting systems are being prepared at 10 locations in the city from Badarpur border to Ballabgarh, which will help in solving waterlogging on the national highway. An inspection of these locations along the stretch from Badarpur border to Ballabgarh will be conducted in the next few days, officials added.