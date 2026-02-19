No hospital in Faridabad and Gurgaon has dedicated burn ward, fire that injured 37 people highlights gaps

3 min readGurgaonUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 11:53 AM IST
A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Mujesar Industrial Area of Sector 24, Faridabad, on Monday around 4 pm, leaving more than 37 people injured, including three police personnel involved in firefighting operations
After a massive fire at two steel and lubricants units in Faridabad’s Sector 24 on Monday left at least 37 people injured, most of the victims — including three policemen — were initially treated at emergency wards of Badshah Khan Civil Hospital there before being referred to different private hospitals, including AIIMS in Delhi. Why? It has come to the fore that Faridabad and Gurgaon do not have dedicated and permanent burn wards at the district civil hospitals.
Faridabad and Gurgaon manage such cases by either setting up beds within the emergency wards of hospitals or “seasonal” wards.
“In Gurgaon, to prepare for possible cases of burns during Diwali, a seasonal burn ward is set up at Sector Civil Hospital (Basai) with 5-10 beds arranged within the emergency wards. Serious cases (over 20% burns) are referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. No private institute here too has a dedicated ward for serious burns,” a senior doctor, who was part of Gurgaon health department, told The Indian Express.
The senior doctor added that during her tenure, any proposal to set up such wards was neither presented nor pending before the state government.
Top private hospitals in the Millennium City, like Fortis and Millennium, offer advanced emergency and trauma care services which cater to minor to moderate burn patients, but they too do not have dedicated burn units, representatives said.
City resident Kusum Sharma, who is also the chairperson of Suncity Residents Welfare Association, said she has raised the issue multiple times, but to no avail. “Last year and earlier this year, I had on the CM Window portal filed complaints on the lack of burn wards…but both were termed as suggestions and closed. Why should residents be forced to go to Delhi?” she said.
Sharma said she would be raising the matter again with the District Deputy Commissioner Thursday at a meeting of the Samadhan Shivir.
Story continues below this ad
Faridabad Chief Medical Officer and civil surgeon Dr Jayant Ahuja, meanwhile, admitted that awareness on the necessity of burn wards needs to increase in the district. “Here we set aside some beds in the emergency and ICU wards for the same…Three are currently admitted here, while others were taken to Fortis Escorts where burn patients were allotted beds in trauma care units. I have corresponded with the government multiple times for expansion of facilities at Badshah Khan and include a dedicated trauma care wing here and the medical colleges in the district, so as to have at least 100 (dedicated) beds for burn patients.”
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More