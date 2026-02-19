No hospital in Faridabad and Gurgaon has dedicated burn ward, fire that injured 37 people highlights gaps

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Mujesar Industrial Area of Sector 24, Faridabad, on Monday around 4 pm, leaving more than 37 people injured, including three police personnel involved in firefighting operations

After a massive fire at two steel and lubricants units in Faridabad’s Sector 24 on Monday left at least 37 people injured, most of the victims — including three policemen — were initially treated at emergency wards of Badshah Khan Civil Hospital there before being referred to different private hospitals, including AIIMS in Delhi. Why? It has come to the fore that Faridabad and Gurgaon do not have dedicated and permanent burn wards at the district civil hospitals.

Faridabad and Gurgaon manage such cases by either setting up beds within the emergency wards of hospitals or “seasonal” wards.

“In Gurgaon, to prepare for possible cases of burns during Diwali, a seasonal burn ward is set up at Sector Civil Hospital (Basai) with 5-10 beds arranged within the emergency wards. Serious cases (over 20% burns) are referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. No private institute here too has a dedicated ward for serious burns,” a senior doctor, who was part of Gurgaon health department, told The Indian Express.