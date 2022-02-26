Faridabad: Gang held for duping over 100 people in lottery scams

The Faridabad police on Friday said they had arrested a gang of four persons who had allegedly duped over 100 people through online frauds.

Police said the accused lured people by offering rewards in the form of lottery and credit card activation-related scams. To escape arrest, the accused worked from a Scorpio car, which they had converted into a ‘virtual call centre’, and used to also change the car’s registration number.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Jha from Faridabad, Deeksha from Delhi, Suhail from Uttar Pradesh and Deepak Singh from Delhi. The main conspirator, Deepak Jha, had earlier worked at a call centre, the police informed.

Sube Singh, the spokesperson of Faridabad police, said, “The accused would call people and inform them that they had won a smart watch, a car, or a motorcycle, and to claim the rewards, they would have to pay an 18 per cent GST. The accused then asked the victims to transfer the money in bank accounts and online wallets.”

The police added that the crime branch arrested the accused from Sector 31 and following preliminary questioning, it was found that they had duped at least 100 people in several states. The car with the fake registration plate, four mobile phones, a fake SIM card, and a pen drive with a list of contacts was recovered from them.

“The woman in the gang would first call people telling them that their phone number had won a lottery. Then, another accused, posing as her senior, would explain the terms and conditions of claiming the rewards and ask the victims to transfer the money. The accused also posed as bank employees and duped people on the pretext of issuing them credit cards,” Singh informed.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station.