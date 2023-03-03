Six friends returning from party killed as ‘speeding’ truck rams car in Faridabad

Six friends who were returning from a party were killed after a truck allegedly rammed into their car in Faridabad Thursday night, police said.

According to investigators, the incident took place around 1 am on the Gurgaon-Faridabad road near Mangar police post. Satish Kumar, SHO Dhauj police station, said, “A truck hit the car and it overturned. All six occupants of the Alto car, hailing from Palwal, were killed. The truck has been seized and we are making efforts to trace the driver.”

The complainant, Suresh, a resident of Palwal, said he had gone from Palwal to Gurgaon for a party with his nephew Punit Mangla and Punit’s five friends – Akash Gulati, Vishal Sethi, Sandeep, Baljit, Jatin Kumar. “After the party, Punit and his friends got into an Alto car to return while we went in a different car. Their Alto was driving ahead of us. Around midnight, when we reached near a petrol pump on the Gurgaon-Faridabad road, a speeding truck – which was proceeding rashly – rammed into their car from behind,” he said in the FIR.

Suresh added that after the collision, the car overturned, got stuck underneath the truck’s tyres and suffered extensive damage. “I saw that Punit and his friends suffered serious injuries and were killed. A police team, which was patrolling the area, called an ambulance and rushed them all to a hospital, where they were declared dead. I noted down the registration number of the truck, but its driver abandoned the vehicle and managed to escape,” he added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Suresh said: “One of their friends got married recently and since some could not attend the wedding, he had called the group of friends for a party in Gurgaon. Our car was about 15 km behind them. Over 15 minutes before the incident took place, I spoke to my nephew over the phone. He told me they were crossing the toll gate and would reach soon… They were all childhood friends and stayed in the same neighbourhood in Palwal. Two among the deceased were married.” Punit, in his early 20s, had a private job in Palwal, he said.

A case was registered against the accused driver under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at Dhauj police station, the police said.