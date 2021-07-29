Faridabad: Four arrested over involvement in multiple robberies

Police officials said that on Tuesday night, during a routine checking, a police team received information that some men had placed stones on the Tigaon road to obstruct the path of commuters and were planning to loot them at gunpoint. (Representational Photo)

Four men involved in multiple incidents of robbery have been arrested by Faridabad Police after they mistook a police vehicle for a common citizen’s car and tried to make it their next target.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Rahul, Salman, Jeetu, and Mohit. Police officials said that on Tuesday night, during a routine checking, a police team received information that some men had placed stones on the Tigaon road to obstruct the path of commuters and were planning to loot them at gunpoint.

“Acting on this information, the police team turned off the siren and light of their vehicle and reached the spot. They began to tail the vehicle of a regular commuter at a distance so that as soon as the accused try to loot the people, they could be arrested,” Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, said.

As the two vehicles approached the part of the road where the stones had been placed, the citizen’s car that the police were following sped from the spot. “However, the accused, who were waiting nearby, mistook the police vehicle for a car of a common man and moved towards it with the intention of looting it. It was only when they reached close to the car that they realized their mistake,” the PRO said, adding that although the accused tried to run from the spot, they were eventually arrested and a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, a pocket knife, and an iron rod were seized from them.

“During interrogation, it was found that the accused were drug addicts and committed these crimes to sustain their addiction. Rahul has so far revealed that he had stolen a Santro car from Sector 9 on July 10, a case regarding which has already been registered,” Singh informed.