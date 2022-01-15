Faridabad: Four arrested for duping 55 people across several states

Faridabad Police on Friday arrested four people, who had allegedly duped 55 people across several states by posing as employees of banks.

The police said the gang targeted people by offering them holiday packages on behalf of the bank and after obtaining their credit card details, the accused transferred money to their bank accounts. Police have recovered 18 mobile phones, 18 SIM cards, Rs 35,000 cash and equipment used to forge documents.

They added that the gang had made transactions of over Rs 65 lakh in four bank accounts in the last six months. Of those duped, 17 are from Delhi-NCR, 15 from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Telangana, five from Haryana, three from Maharashtra, two from West Bengal and one each from Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The scam was reported when a resident of Jawahar colony in Faridabad, Manoj Kumar, filed a police complaint alleging that he was duped of Rs 97,976 by the gang. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Police Station in Faridabad.

The accused have been identified as Uttam Singh, Tushar, Mohammad Mubin and Maj Mohammad. The cops said they were arrested following raids at Uttam Nagar in Delhi and Farukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Sube Singh, the spokesperson of Faridabad police, said, “The accused used to procure contact information of credit card holders of a particular bank from Just Dial and other third-party applications. Using a customised application, the accused called the people from the customer care numbers of banks and offered them holiday packages. The accused then obtained the card number, CVV, expiry date and OTP from the customers and transferred money to their bank accounts.”