Faridabad: Four arrested for stealing solar panels from highway, looting truck drivers

Four men, who were part of a gang that stole solar panels from the highway in Faridabad, have been arrested by police. The accused were also involved in incidents of looting truck drivers on the highway, the police said.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Vivek, Neeraj, Jaswant, and Naveen, all of whom are residents of Chhaysa village in Faridabad. They were arrested on the basis of a tip-off. Two mobile phones and Rs 5,400 were seized from them.

“The accused have two cases registered against them in Chhaysa police station itself. In one of these, they stole money and mobile phones from truck drivers travelling on the highway, while in another they stole the solar panels installed on the highway itself,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“During questioning, the accused have stated that they sold the solar panel to passersby at throwaway prices, keeping some of the money, which has been seized, and blowing up the rest on drugs. They have also revealed that they are all drug addicts and carried out these crimes to procure money to purchase more drugs,” he said.

Police said the accused have been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.