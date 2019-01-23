Faridabad: Forced to cross railway tracks because of flooded underpass, man run over

Almost five months after a 52-year-old woman lost her right foot when she was run over by a train as she attempted to cross the railway tracks near Greenfield Colony in Faridabad, a 22-year-old man was run over as he tried to cross the same tracks on Tuesday morning.

Advertising

According to police, the underpass used by pedestrians to cross over was flooded due to heavy rainfall on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to police, the victim, Satish, hailed from UP’s Aligarh and was living on rent in Greenfield Colony. He worked for a private firm in Faridabad.

“The incident took place around 9 am. The body has been kept in the mortuary at BK Hospital. A post-mortem will be conducted after his relatives arrive,” said Inspector Rajpal, who is investigating the matter. Residents, meanwhile, claimed the underpass gets flooded periodically, leaving them no choice but to cross the tracks. “This underpass has remained a problem for us for many years. There is no proper drainage and it gets waterlogged with even the slightest rainfall. We have approached authorities for a permanent solution, but no action has been taken yet,” alleged Virendra Bhadana, President of the Greenfield Colony RWA.

“We usually use the underpass to travel to and from the colony. But when it gets flooded, a lot of people try to cross using the train tracks instead of taking other longer routes. Many have lost their lives or been injured…,” he added.

While the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad could not be contacted for comment, a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) said, “Water from the underpass was being pumped out last night, between 12 am and 3 am.

However, the electricity went off in the middle because of which water could not be drained out for a few hours. The problem was resolved and the structure cleared by noon today.”

Advertising

Residents added that two cars got stuck in the underpass, but its occupants managed to escape. Greenfield police post in-charge Jagjit Singh said, “The people in the two cars were travelling through the underpass and did not anticipate that the water level would be that high. Their cars eventually stalled and became submerged, but they managed to escape without any injuries. They have not sought any action.”