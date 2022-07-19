Faridabad: Five members of interstate gang held for conning over 300 people with fake airline jobs

The Faridabad police on Monday said that they arrested five members of a gang which had allegedly conned 335 people across several states on the pretext of offering them lucrative jobs with a private airline. A computer, a laptop, two mobile phones, a cheque book and Rs 3.97 lakh in cash were recovered from their possession, the police added.

The accused have been identified as Mutib Ahmed, Mohammad Fayyaz, Lalit, Mohamad Faeem and Shahbaz Ahmed. The police said Mutib, Fayyaz and Lalit are from Delhi while Faeem and Shahbaz are from Uttar Pradesh (UP). They were held from different locations UP in and Delhi-NCR.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said that the accused used to run a fake call centre at Shahdara in Delhi. “The accused used to gather data of job seekers from online job portals and target them by offering them jobs with a private airline at a high salary package. The gang used to pose as officials of an airline and conduct mock interviews of potential victims and send them a forged offer letter via courier informing the candidates of their selection. After taking them into confidence, the accused used to charge money from victims on the pretext of registration fees, security charge, medical assessments and training for the job. The accused switched off their phones after getting money in their accounts,” said Singh, who added that two other accomplices of the arrested are yet to be caught.

The police said on June 24, a Faridabad resident, Subhash, filed a complaint at the NIT station alleging that he was duped of Rs 6.8 lakh using a similar modus operandi. An FIR was registered and a probe was subsequently initiated.

The probe found that the accused had duped 118 people in Uttar Pradesh, 33 in Rajasthan, 33 in Telangana, 27 in Gujarat, 24 in Delhi, 19 in Kerala, eight in Haryana and several others across India in cyber fraud cases, the police said.