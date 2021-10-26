Faridabad: Five held for conning 60 in job fraud

Faridabad police have arrested five members of an interstate gang for allegedly conning at least 60 people in the Delhi-NCR region on the pretext of offering them ‘prestigious’ jobs in multinational companies.

After taking hefty sums, the accused would later ask the victim to accept a job in escort service to recoup the money, the police said.

In the last year, financial transactions worth Rs 70 lakh were conducted through multiple bank accounts of the accused, said the police.

The accused – Furkan Ali, Ashraf, Younis Khan, Shahid, Mamuddin – were arrested from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Faridabad. According to the police, the accused used to post job recruitment ads on social media and text potential job seekers, promising them lucrative job offers.

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), cybercrime, Faridabad, said: “As per their modus operandi, after establishing contact with the victims, the accused would extort money from them in multiple steps in the garb of conducting a mock interview, laptop fees, registration fee and training for the job. The gang members would pose as potential employers and conduct mock interviews.”

“The victims were then informed that they could not get a particular job due to lack of certain skills and if they wanted to recoup the money, the accused would offer to place them in an escort service job. Probe found that at least 60 more had been duped in the NCR area. We are reaching out to other victims,” said the SHO.

The Police said the incident was reported after a Sector 21 resident filed a police complaint alleging that the accused duped him of Rs 3 lakh after promising to land him a job and later giving him an offer as a sex worker. The accused were arrested on Monday and sent to judicial custody, said police.