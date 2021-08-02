Faridabad: Factory worker arrested for stealing from workplace

According to police, the accused has been identified as Vikky, who worked as a folding operator at the factory in Ballabgarh.

An employee at a copper-making factory was arrested by Faridabad Police for allegedly stealing from his workplace.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Vikky, who worked as a folding operator at the factory in Ballabgarh.

“The accused was stealing some precious items from the factory each day. When other employees at the establishment caught him he fled,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

An FIR was subsequently registered against him at the Sadar Ballabgarh police station on the basis of a complaint submitted by the owner of the factory, and a team was constituted to track him down.

“The accused was arrested after information received from police sources. During questioning, he revealed that he is a drug addict, and was committing the crime to obtain money to buy drugs,” said the PRO. “A sum of Rs 2,100 has been seized from the accused so far. He has been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody,” he said.