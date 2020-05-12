Faridabad exempts medical staff from curbs on inter-state movement

Apart from Faridabad, Gurgaon had similarly increased curbs at its borders and prohibited movement of medical staff as well. Apart from Faridabad, Gurgaon had similarly increased curbs at its borders and prohibited movement of medical staff as well.

Nearly two weeks after Faridabad sealed its borders prohibiting the entry of outsiders, including medical personnel, the District Magistrate Tuesday passed orders granting exemption to “all medical professionals, para medical, nurses, sanitation personnel, associated medical professionals.”

The directions come a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs directed all state and union territory governments to “ensure that their field officials allow smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, para medical, sanitation personnel and ambulances, and ensure the opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all their medical professional and staff”.

In his letter, the District Magistrate of Faridabad has stated, “there is no requirement of movement passes to all medical professionals, para-medical, nurses, sanitation personnel, associated medical professionals and they will be allowed movement across interstate borders after showing their official ID cards irrespective of whether the ID card has been issued by Government authorities or private hospitals/clinics.”

A copy of the letter has also been forwarded to the “Incident Commanders”, Civil Surgeon, and all Duty Magistrates of the district.

It was on April 28 that District Magistrate Yashpal had issued an order curbing movement of people between Faridabad and other districts. Although ambulances, vehicles involved in movement of essential items, as well as vehicles related to baking services, had been exempted from the order, no relief was given to doctors, paramedical staff, police, and bank employees. The order had directed that people working in nearby districts would have to make arrangements for stay near their workplaces.

Apart from Faridabad, Gurgaon had similarly increased curbs at its borders and prohibited movement of medical staff as well.

Taking note of the inconveniences and problems caused by this to hospitals and patients, the MHA had, on Monday, issued an order pointing out “any restrictions on the movement of medical professionals and para-medical staff can lead to severe constraints in rendering COVID and non-COVID medical services”. The Ministry had directed all state and union territory governments to facilitate “smooth movement” of such person, including inter state where required.

