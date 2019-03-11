Faridabad: Ex-teacher alleges school sent goons to beat him up

A former Physical Education teacher at St Columbus School in Faridabad, who is contesting his “illegal” termination from the institution in court, has alleged he was beaten up by “goons sent by the school’s chairman”.

According to the FIR registered at the Sector 17 police station, on March 6, a Ritz car allegedly hit the complainant’s bike from the rear in Sector 16, following which four men got out of the vehicle and attacked him.

“…While beating me, they ordered me to take back all cases filed against the chairman… They threatened to kill me otherwise,” Naresh Chaudhary, the complainant, alleged.

Rishi Chaudhary, the chairman, claimed: “I have no role in this violence. The allegations are false… they are being made without any proof.”