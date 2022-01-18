27-year-old shot dead at engagement party in Faridabad

A 27-year-old man was shot dead by assailants at an engagement function in Faridabad’s Tigaon allegedly over enmity regarding a criminal case lodged by a relative of the victim.

An FIR was registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Tigaon police station Tuesday, police said. “Preliminary probe has found that there was enmity related to a case lodged by the victim’s family against the accused last month. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased, Kapil Adhana, is a resident of Tigaon village. In the police complaint, Kapil’s brother Satnam alleged that two men – identified as Sagar and Aakash – had barged into their nephew Sonu’s garment shop on December 6 on the pretext of shopping.

“Aakash and Sagar assaulted our nephew and snatched Rs 3,500 from the shop. They also threatened to kill him. After the incident, we lodged an FIR at Tigaon police station. The accused had been threatening the family to withdraw the case since then,” said Satnam.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 8 pm when Satnam, his brother Kapil, nephew Sonu and another relative were attending the engagement function.

In the FIR, Satnam said, “When we were eating, Sagar and Aakash approached Kapil and Sonu. They threatened them to withdraw the police complaint. When Kapil refused, an argument ensued. Sagar pulled out a country-made gun and shot Kapil from a close range.”

The police said Kapil suffered a bullet wound and was rushed to a private hospital. “He succumbed on the way to the hospital,” the police officer added.