Rs 50-lakh cancer drug racket: Seller, Afghan buyer on Faridabad doctor’s client list

A blood cancer patient, desperate for a medicine after three others had failed to provide relief, received Iclusig – an advanced drug not approved for sale in India – through a US-based patient assistance programme. When the drug did not suit him, he decided to sell it.

That was when 39-year-old Dr Manish Sharma, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, allegedly stepped in.

In January 2024, Sharma – who had been running online pharmacy HK Pharmaceutical on IndiaMART portal since 2023 – bought two packs of Iclusig (ponatinib) from the patient for Rs 40,000, Delhi Police said. Each pack, containing 30 tablets, was worth more than Rs 17 lakh in the market.

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According to the police, this was not an isolated transaction. For over a year, Sharma had allegedly been buying and selling expensive cancer medicines through his online pharmacy, including Darzalex and Human Albumin. He had, police said, sold the two drugs to a patient from Afghanistan among others.

He was arrested last Friday after police laid a trap and caught him in Sukhdev Vihar with medicines worth more than Rs 50 lakh.

The orders

Police said Sharma’s alleged dealings began with his IndiaMART listing for HK Pharmaceutical. Pharmacies and medicine suppliers use the platform to list their businesses and provide contact numbers, through which customers and wholesalers can place orders.

In January 2024, a blood cancer patient contacted the number listed by Sharma. At least three medicines had failed to provide him relief, following which he was prescribed Iclusig, a drug that works by blocking proteins that promote tumour growth. It comes in multiple dosages – 10 mg to 45mg– and is usually taken once a day.

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“A US-based organisation, Max US Foundation, had agreed to provide the medicine to the patient under a patient assistance programme and sent him batches of Iclusig,” said a police officer.

“But even this medication was not suiting the patient. So, he decided to sell it,” the officer added.

Sharma allegedly agreed to buy two packs for Rs 40,000.

According to police, Sharma knew the real value of the drugs. For over a year, the officer said, his company had been sourcing and selling Darzalex 1.8 mg – banned in India – and Human Albumin Solution 20%.

“Darzalex is not entirely banned, just its 1.8 mg version. It’s used as an antibody to treat plasma cancer in patients, and is priced at around Rs. 2.27 lakh. Human Albumin is used to expand blood volume in cancer patients and maintain blood flow through their heart,” said an officer.

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Police said Sharma had already paid Rs 40,000 for batches of Darzalex and Albumin to sellers he contacted through IndiaMART and was planning to sell them.

A doctor who couldn’t be

Sharma was born and brought up in a well-to-do family in Gwalior. He was the first in his family to pursue an MBBS after Class 12.

“But unable to get admission in a decent medical college in India, he went to Russia in 2010 to study medicine,” the officer said.

He returned to India in 2014 and sat for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination three to four times. But he failed to clear the test required for foreign-trained doctors to obtain a licence to practise in India, police said.

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“He then started working at Park Hospital in Faridabad. While working, he met his wife, who is an Ayurvedic doctor,” the officer said.

In 2021, Sharma opened his own hospital, KMC Hospital, in Faridabad’s Jawahar Colony. In 2023, he married his then girlfriend and opened another branch of the hospital in Sohna, Haryana.

The businesses, however, struggled to meet their operating costs.

“They used to hire freelance doctors but the incurred cost was too much. So, they shut down the hospitals and transitioned into smaller medical businesses,” said the officer.

The couple set up HK Polyclinic in Faridabad and started HK Pharmaceutical. The latter was registered on IndiaMART.

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The arrest

To arrest Sharma, a team led by Inspector Pawan Kumar and Sub Inspector Anupama laid a trap.

They placed a fake order with Sharma and asked him to deliver the medicines near Sukhdev Vihar in Southeast Delhi. On Friday, he allegedly drove from his Faridabad home in a Honda City carrying packs of Iclusig, Darzalex and Albumin.

“When he reached a Mother Dairy booth in Sukhdev Vihar and got out of the car, he was apprehended… On verification, he was found to be Manish Sharma,” said DCP Harsh Indora.

Four packets of Iclusig tablets, four 100-ml vials of Human Albumin Solution IP 20% and two boxes of Darzalex 1.800 mg were seized from him.

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“Inspection of some of these batches of Albumin and Darzalex revealed that they might have been produced in Turkey,” the officer said.

Police suspect human carriers may have been used to bring the medicines into India through air or sea routes. “We are talking to customs regarding this,” the officer said.

The officer added that inspectors linked to Darzalex and other brands examined some of the seized batches. “They suspected that the MRP stickers could be fakes. We are awaiting the FSL report for confirmation if the medicines are authentic.”

Following his arrest, Sharma allegedly told police that he had procured the Albumin and Darzalex from pharmacists in Patel Nagar in Delhi and Gurgaon in Haryana.

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“But when we raided these places, we didn’t find anything. We are trying to ascertain whether they got a tip about us coming or whether Dr Manish is lying. We are yet to confirm what the source of these medicines are,” the officer said.