Friday, April 10, 2020
COVID19

Faridabad makes masks mandatory while leaving the house

Out of 28 COVID-19 cases in the district so far, two people have been treated and discharged. Samples of 429 people have been sent for testing, of which 363 have tested negative and reports of 38 are awaited.

Written by Sakshi Dayal | Gurgaon | Published: April 10, 2020 10:02:13 am
With the count of coronavirus cases in Faridabad reaching 28, the District Magistrate, in an order issued last night, has directed all residents to wear a mask whenever they leave their homes.

In the order, which comes into force from 9 am Friday, District Magistrate Yashpal directed “every person within the jurisdiction of the Faridabad District to wear the mask all the time while coming out of their houses.”

“Every person in the jurisdiction of district Faridabad shall not come out in the public place without wearing the mask. If anybody violates these directions, an action shall be taken against the violators under Section 188, 269, 270 of Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the order stated, adding that “it comes into force from 9 am on April 10.”

