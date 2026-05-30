Religious structures razed in Faridabad for RRTS corridor; internet suspended, traffic diverted

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The Faridabad civic body on Saturday carried out a major demolition drive in the city’s NIT (New Industrial Township), razing several religious structures, including a mosque and two temples, to clear the right of way for crucial infrastructure projects.
The operation, led by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) acting on directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), began at 4 am amidst heavy police deployment. The structures demolished included a 700-square-yard mosque at Masjid Chowk in NIT-3 and two temples in the vicinity.
Municipal officials stated the action was necessary as these illegal constructions directly obstructed the alignment of the upcoming Gurgaon-Faridabad-Noida Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor and a proposed elevated road project.
To maintain law and order and prevent the spread of misinformation during the sensitive operation, the Haryana Home Department ordered a temporary suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS, and dongle services in the NIT area.
The order, issued on May 29 by Dr Vandana Disodia, Additional Secretary, Home, under Section 20 of The Telecommunications Act, is in effect from 12.30 am to 10 pm on May 30.
It applies within a 1-kilometre radius of the demolition site. The administration cited apprehension of tension, damage to property, and disturbance of peace as reasons for the shutdown.
The order explicitly exempted voice calls, individual SMS, mobile recharge services, banking SMS, and broadband/leased line internet services to minimise public and commercial inconvenience.
The police began barricading the area around Masjid Chowk at 2 am, completely restricting civilian and vehicular movement before earth-moving machines were deployed, a spokesperson said.
In coordination with the security arrangements, the Faridabad Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory.
Several key routes remain temporarily closed to the general public from 2 am on May 30 to 2 pm. These include the stretch from Metro Mod to ESI Chowk via Sainik Colony Red Light, and the routes from DCP NIT Office to Mulla Hotel and Chimani Bai Chowk (now Namaste Chowk).
Commuters heading towards Gurgaon have been advised to use alternative routes:
Heavy and Light Vehicles: Badkhal → Ankhir Chowk → MVN Chowk → Pali Road → Gurgaon
Light Vehicles: BK Chowk → 4-5 Chowk → Patel Chowk → Badkhal Gaon Road → Sainik Colony → Gurgaon Faridabad Road.
Traffic personnel are deployed at various points to manage the diversions. MCF officials noted that anti-encroachment drives will continue in the area to ensure the timely completion of the city’s ongoing infrastructure development.
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