Religious structures razed in Faridabad for RRTS corridor; internet suspended, traffic diverted

One of the structures razed at Masjid Chowk on Saturday.(Express/Sourced)

The Faridabad civic body on Saturday carried out a major demolition drive in the city’s NIT (New Industrial Township), razing several religious structures, including a mosque and two temples, to clear the right of way for crucial infrastructure projects.

The operation, led by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) acting on directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), began at 4 am amidst heavy police deployment. The structures demolished included a 700-square-yard mosque at Masjid Chowk in NIT-3 and two temples in the vicinity.

Municipal officials stated the action was necessary as these illegal constructions directly obstructed the alignment of the upcoming Gurgaon-Faridabad-Noida Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor and a proposed elevated road project.