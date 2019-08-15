Faridabad DCP kills himself, cites blackmail in suicide note

Faridabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (NIT) Vikram Kapoor was found dead at his home in the city’s Police Lines Wednesday morning, with police saying he committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver. A Station House Officer and another person have been booked for abetment of suicide in the FIR registered regarding the matter, with Kapoor’s family claiming they had been blackmailing him with false allegations.

According to police, the incident took place around 6 am at the 59-year-old’s home in Sector 30. In his complaint to police, Kapoor’s son Arjun stated that on Tuesday night, his father returned home from work, ate his food, and went to sleep in his room.

“My father wakes up at 5 am each day… My mother was asleep at that time… at 6 am, we all woke up to the noise of a bullet being fired and we saw my father had committed suicide… with his service revolver,” states the complaint.

Police said Kapoor’s body was found in a pool of blood on the sofa, with the service revolver lying close by.

According to the complaint, a one-line purported suicide note he left read that he was being blackmailed.

“For one and a half months, two men, including an SHO, had been troubling him on a daily basis… with some false allegations,” alleges the complaint.

Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, said: “He was a good officer, and a good, religious person with a big heart. The post-mortem has been conducted and the last rites have been carried out… In his suicide note, the late DCP has claimed that the SHO of Bhupani police station was blackmailing him.”

“An FIR has been registered against the SHO, and a civilian, under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention). Although the police station at which the SHO is posted did not fall under the DCP’s jurisdiction, the other accused has an office in the NIT area. Both of them have been detained for questioning,” he said.

Police said the DCP had joined the police as part of the Haryana Police Service as an assistant sub-inspector in 1983. He had been promoted to the Indian Police Service two years ago, and had been posted in Faridabad for the last three years. He was due to retire in October next year.

Kapoor is survived by his wife and two sons.