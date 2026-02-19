3 held for Rs 1.9 crore cyber fraud by posing as RBI officials in Faridabad

The fraud involved posing as RBI officials to trick a victim into transferring funds for "verification." (Source: Pexels)

Three men were arrested for allegedly defrauding a resident of Sector 29 in Faridabad of nearly Rs 2 crore by posing as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employees and tricking him into transferring money for “verification”, police said.

The accused are Asif (21), a resident of Niranjanpur Majra in Dehradun; Kashif Azam (24), a resident of Nanauta Dehat in Saharanpur; and Nadeem Ahmad (38), a resident of Indra Nagar Colony in Dehradun, officers said.

According to a police spokesperson, the complainant received a call on December 6, 2025, from an unknown number in which the caller identified himself as an employee of Airtel Headquarters in Gurgaon, and claimed the victim’s Wi-Fi connection was being disconnected.