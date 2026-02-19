3 held for Rs 1.9 crore cyber fraud by posing as RBI officials in Faridabad

All three accused were produced before a city court on Thursday and remanded to three days’ police custody for further questioning, officers added.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFaridabadFeb 19, 2026 09:31 PM IST
cyber fraudsterThe fraud involved posing as RBI officials to trick a victim into transferring funds for "verification." (Source: Pexels)
Three men were arrested for allegedly defrauding a resident of Sector 29 in Faridabad of nearly Rs 2 crore by posing as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employees and tricking him into transferring money for “verification”, police said.

The accused are Asif (21), a resident of Niranjanpur Majra in Dehradun; Kashif Azam (24), a resident of Nanauta Dehat in Saharanpur; and Nadeem Ahmad (38), a resident of Indra Nagar Colony in Dehradun, officers said.

According to a police spokesperson, the complainant received a call on December 6, 2025, from an unknown number in which the caller identified himself as an employee of Airtel Headquarters in Gurgaon, and claimed the victim’s Wi-Fi connection was being disconnected.

Subsequently, another call came via WhatsApp from an unknown number in which the caller posed as an RBI official and told the complainant that fixed deposit (FD) amounts in his accounts needed to be transferred to certain RBI-specified accounts for “verification and safety checking” as per the central bank’s portal guidelines, police said.

Believing the claim, the complainant made multiple Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transfers to the accounts provided by the fraudsters, police said. The total amount transferred was Rs 1,90,78,699. As per the complaint, no money was ever returned, following which a case was registered at Cyber Police Station Central under relevant sections, officers said.

During questioning, police said the three accused were known to each other. Asif and Azam allegedly provided Ahmad’s bank account to the main fraudsters for receiving the cheated money. An amount of Rs 26,60,000 was received in Ahmad’s account as part of the fraud proceeds, officers said.

Ahmad works as a property dealer, while Asif and Kashif are engaged in plumbing work, police said.

“We are attempting to apprehend the main masterminds behind the case soon. Earlier, we had arrested a few more whose accounts were used in the same case”, an officer said, refusing to elaborate further.

Officers said the arrests were made by a team from Cyber Police Station Central under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Abhishek Jorwal.

