Faridabad crane accident: Injured worker may lose arm; family alleges negligence

The gantry crane overturned on a container the men were sheltering in due to bad weather. (Express Photo)

A day after three labourers were crushed to death when a gantry crane overturned in Faridabad, one of the workers injured in the accident is at risk of losing an arm. His family and co-workers alleged negligence even as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) maintained that the accident took place due to the rain and strong winds.

The crane, involved in the construction of a flyover connecting the Noida International Airport in Jewar to Faridabad, had overturned on Thursday afternoon, said police.

At the accident site near Panhera Khurd village in Faridabad on Friday, work was halted and a mangled red tin container lay where the crane fell. The container, a store room, was where workers had taken shelter around 2 pm after gusty winds and thundershowers swept across the NCR.