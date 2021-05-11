Faridabad: 100 bed facility for Covid-19 patients opens today

The hospital will have 100 beds and will provide "Level 1 medical care to mild/symptomatic patients".

A fortnight after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that a hospital for Covid-19 patients would be set up at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College in Chhainsa, which would be run by the Medical Corps of the Indian Army, the facility is set to open Tuesday.

According to officials, the hospital will have 100 beds and will provide “Level 1 medical care to mild/symptomatic patients”. Work on establishing the facility had started on April 28, when a medical team of Army doctors visited the hospital for the task.

This was two days after the Chief Minister announced the establishment of the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar had said, “The Haryana government is making every effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In this direction, Gold Field Medical College, which has been lying closed for several years, will now be taken over by the government and… work will begin to set up a hospital there with 100 beds, each of which will have oxygen facility. The staff of doctors at the hospital will be Army staff from Palampur.”

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College was earlier known as Gold Field Medical College, with its name being changed after it was taken over by the state government.

The opening of the facility comes even as Faridabad continues to see a surge in Covid cases, with over 12,000 active cases in the district at present.

According to a health bulletin, Faridabad has 12,685 active Covid cases, of which 10,773 are in home isolation. The sample positivity rate of the district at present is 12.5 per cent, while the recovery rate is 85.2 per cent.

As per the online portal where data regarding bed availability is updated in real time, Faridabad has 525 vacant oxygen beds, 131 vacant ICU beds, and 37 vacant ventilator beds.