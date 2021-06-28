For the first time in 14 months, no new Covid cases reported in Faridabad

On Sunday also, only three people had tested positive for the infection.

For the first time in 14 months, Haryana’s Faridabad district Monday recorded no new Covid-19 cases. The last time this happened was on April 29, 2020. According to the daily bulletin issued by the health department, a total of 2,859 people were tested for the infection on the day.

Covid cases in Faridabad have been falling steadily this month, after surging all through April and May. On Sunday also, only three people had tested positive for the infection.

Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad, Yashpal, attributed this improvement in the Covid situation in the district to both “human effort” and the “natural trajectory” of the infection.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “We focused on Covid management in the sense of Covid-appropriate behavior, as well as further preventive measures like isolating people who test positive, tracing their contacts and isolating them if they were also infected. These efforts have been constant on our part. At the same time, there is a natural course of the infection as well. After reaching a certain level, cases start reducing, this happened last time also.”

“Our endeavour has been to ensure that we don’t allow the infection to spread uncontrolled or unchecked, so that we are in a position to provide better services to the people and our hospitals are never outnumbered,” he said.

Vaccination, the Deputy Commissioner said, has also helped to control the infection in the district.

“Around 50 per cent of our population has received at least one dose of the vaccine so far,” said Yashpal.

As per data shared by the health department, Faridabad currently has 79 active Covid cases, of which 36 are in home isolation. Although 16 of the active cases are either on oxygen or intensive care as of now, none of them are on ventilator support.

The district currently has a cumulative sample positivity rate of 10.8 per cent, with 51,118 tests being conducted per lakh population. The doubling rate of Faridabad has also risen to 99,707 days.

As of Monday evening, results of 657 samples were still awaited.