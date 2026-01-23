Faridabad court rejects bail plea of shooting coach accused in POCSO case

A fast-track court in Faridabad on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of shooting coach Ankush Bhardwaj in connection with the sexual assault of a minor at a city hotel.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abhishek Phutela of the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court dismissed the bail plea filed earlier this week. Bhardwaj, who is now absconding, stands accused of aggravated penetrative sexual assault of the girl he was training.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) suspended the accused coach earlier in January after the Faridabad police lodged an FIR against him, its Secretary Rajiv Bhatia had said.