Faridabad cops use drones to keep eye on Covid-19 protocol violators

With Covid cases surging in Faridabad in the last few weeks, the local police have started monitoring certain crowded areas in the district using a drone to ensure that Covid norms are being followed.

According to the police, a total of 24 such spots have been identified, where “people don’t follow Covid norms properly”. “At these identified spots, we are keeping a close eye using a drone so that action can be taken against people violating Covid norms.

Videography of the areas is being done using a drone and the video is then being kept safely so that it can be used when required,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“Apart from taking action against people violating Covid norms, this practice of using a drone will also help to curb crimes since these can help keep an eye on people involved in criminal activities in the area and in tracking them down and taking action against them,” he said.

Commissioner of Police OP Singh said his aim is to keep as many people as possible safe from Coronavirus. “This is why police personnel of the district are also trying to make people aware of the precautions that must be followed to remain protected during this pandemic.”

Faridabad has for the last few days been seeing a massive surge in Covid-19 with more than 1,000 new cases being recorded on multiple days this week.

On Friday, the district recorded 1,450 new cases of the infection. It currently has 8,038 active cases of the infection, of which 7,196 are in home isolation. The positivity rate of the district is hovering above nine percent, while its doubling period has fallen to 48 days.