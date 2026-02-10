Faridabad cop part of probe into Surajkund mela tragedy transferred

Sources in the district administration, however, said it was a routine transfer and does not have anything to do with the incident

By: Express News Service
2 min readFaridabadFeb 10, 2026 05:31 PM IST
surajkund, surajkund fair, surajkund fair tragedy,Sources in the district administration, however, said it was a routine transfer and does not have anything to do with the tragic incident. (Photo by Abhimanyu Hazarika)
The Haryana government has transferred 2016-batch IPS officer Maqsood Ahmed, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (NIT) in Faridabad, with immediate effect. According to official orders, Ahmed has been posted as Superintendent of Police at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula.

The transfer follows the tragic swing collapse incident at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela fairgrounds in Faridabad on Saturday evening, where an on-duty police inspector, Jagdish Prasad, died during rescue operations and 12 others were injured.

Ahmed was part of an Additional Deputy Commissioner-led six-member probe committee formed by the district administration to probe the incident, including technical and inspection lapses.

Sources in the district administration, however, said it was a routine transfer and does not have anything to do with the tragic incident. “The next DCP-NIT will (likely) take his place in the committee,” they said.

Following the Surajkund incident, two men, including the ride operator, were arrested on Sunday.

Apart from Ahmed, the six-member committee had comprised ADC Satibir Singh, YMCA University Mechanical department head Arvind Gupta, and Executive Engineers Hitesh Kumar and Ashwini Gaur of the Irrigation Department and HSVP respectively.

Faridabad district deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha had said the committee probe will look into and address every lapse.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini too had ordered a comprehensive review and report on technical inspection, fitness certification, and operational arrangements of all swings and equipment at fairs and public events so that such incidents do not recur in the future. He announced compensation for the accident victims, and a government job for Inspector Prasad’s kin.  The Faridabad Police too has formed a Special Investigation Team under the supervision of the DCP-Crime in the matter.

In a related order issued Monday, the state government also transferred Haryana Police Service officer Suresh Kumar, currently posted as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the 2nd battalion of the Indian Reserve Battalion at Nuh. He has been reassigned as DSP, Hodal (Palwal), against a vacant post.

