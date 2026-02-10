Faridabad cop part of probe into Surajkund mela tragedy transferred

Sources in the district administration, however, said it was a routine transfer and does not have anything to do with the tragic incident. (Photo by Abhimanyu Hazarika)

The Haryana government has transferred 2016-batch IPS officer Maqsood Ahmed, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (NIT) in Faridabad, with immediate effect. According to official orders, Ahmed has been posted as Superintendent of Police at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula.

The transfer follows the tragic swing collapse incident at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela fairgrounds in Faridabad on Saturday evening, where an on-duty police inspector, Jagdish Prasad, died during rescue operations and 12 others were injured.

Ahmed was part of an Additional Deputy Commissioner-led six-member probe committee formed by the district administration to probe the incident, including technical and inspection lapses.