Faridabad cop killed in gunfight with robbers in Haridwar

A 38-year-old Faridabad police constable was killed during a police operation to nab a gang of four robbers in Haridwar on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as constable Sandeep, who was attached with crime branch, sector 30, of Faridabad police.

One of the accused also suffered a gunshot wound on his hand. All four have been arrested, said the police on Friday.

Sources in the police said at least six policemen from the crime branch, Sector 30, had gone to Haridwar to arrest a gang of robbers, who had committed a dacoity last week in Faridabad. Police had received a tip-off that the gang members were hiding in a location near Pantdeep Park in Haridwar.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said, “Police got hold of the four accused from the location, but during the process of arrest, one of the accused, identified as Anshul, pulled out a gun from his socks and fired at the police in a bid to escape. A bullet hit constable Sandeep. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries.”

“The police also fired in retaliation and the accused sustained a bullet wound in his hand. All four have been arrested,” said Singh.

Police sources said the crime branch officials had not informed the local police about their raid.

Sources said Anshul, a native of district Ballia in UP, scaled a nine-foot high wall and escaped. Following the incident, the local police officials from Haridwar and Faridabad crime branch officials cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the fourth accused.