Faridabad: Cop, brother arrested for ‘killing daughter’

A sub-inspector with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and his brother, who is a constable, have been arrested by Faridabad Police for allegedly murdering the former’s 25-year-old daughter in a suspected case of “honour killing”.

According to police, they were alerted to the incident on Thursday when Sagar, the victim’s husband, an electrical engineer who works at a private company in Faridabad, approached them.

In his complaint to police, he said that he eloped with the victim, Komal, and got married on February 8. He said that the woman’s family had resisted their union because they are from different castes. After the wedding, the couple approached the court and was granted protection.

“Komal’s family approached the couple and reassured them that they had no problem with the relationship. As a result, on February 19, they got them engaged, and brought her back home,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“Sagar claimed that after she returned home, Komal told him over the phone that her family is still unhappy with their marriage,” he said.

On Thursday, Sagar received a phone call from Komal’s friend, who told him that she had allegedly committed suicide and her family had cremated her body. Sagar’s parents approached the family and were informed of the same.

Inspector Sudeep Singh, SHO of Ballabgarh City police station, where the FIR was filed, said, “Prima facie it appears the victim’s uncle strangled her and they cremated the body…”

“An FIR was registered against the girl’s father, Sohanpal, and her uncle, Shiv Kumar… The accused were arrested from their home Friday,” said the PRO.