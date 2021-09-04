Murder of civil defence volunteer in Faridabad: Police say no sexual assault

A week after the body of a 21-year-old civil defence volunteer was found in Faridabad’s Surajkund, the victim’s family continued to protest in Delhi demanding a high-level probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incident.

While a man who claims to be the victim’s husband has confessed to the murder, the woman’s family says they had no information she was married. They also allege that she was sexually assaulted, the body was mutilated, and that there are more than one perpetrator of the crime .

On Friday, DCP, NIT, Faridabad, Dr Anshu Singla said, “There is no mention of sexual assault in the post-mortem report. The body was not mutilated. Several injuries had been inflicted on the body with a sharp object and there were several stab wounds.”

The DCP said the accused has been taken on police remand for interrogation. “He had confessed to the crime. He had also told Delhi Police that he had married the victim in a court in Delhi. We will look into the allegations raised (by the family) and investigate.”

According to the post-mortem report, the victim had 15 external injuries, of which 14 are incision wounds and one a small burn mark. “The cause of death in this case is shock and hemorrhage due to injury to vital organs, that is neck, head, chest and other injuries as described in PMR report, which are antemortem in nature and sufficient to cause death in ordinary cause of nature,” read the report.

On August 27, the accused, Mohammad Nizammudin (25), a resident of Jaitpur Extension in Delhi, had walked into Kalindi Kunj police station and confessed to murdering the victim, who he claimed was his wife. The accused had allegedly told Delhi Police that on August 26, he had picked her up on his motorcycle from Lajpat Nagar and took her towards Palli road in Surajkund, where he had slit her throat with a knife in “a fit of rage as he suspected her of infidelity”. The next morning, he said, he confessed to the crime out of guilt.

Delhi Police had informed their counterparts in Faridabad and the body was recovered from the spot. Faridabad Police had registered a case of murder on August 27 and arrested the accused.

In his confession, the accused claimed he met the woman when he was working as a civil defence volunteer and had helped her in procuring an identity card, following which they became close. He claimed that on June 11, they got married at Saket court — police are verifying this claim.

In the FIR, the victim’s father said the accused was only known to him as an acquaintance, who had helped his daughter in getting a job.

A neighbour of the victim and a family confidante said, “The family is not aware of any marriage.”