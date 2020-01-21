Faridabad cab driver held for two rape attempts at gunpoint

A team of 11 police officers was formed to nab the accused. (Representational Image) A team of 11 police officers was formed to nab the accused. (Representational Image)

A taxi driver was arrested with a pistol in his possession from Faridabad’s Sanjay Colony on Sunday, for allegedly attempting to rape two women in two separate incidents last year.

Police said the accused, Jitender alias Jeetu (23), hails from Palwal and is a resident of Faridabad. He earlier drove a rented taxi, and had recently purchased a Celerio to ferry people between Faridabad and Gurgaon.

The first complaint against him was received in November, when a woman alleged he had lured her into his car on the pretext of taking her from Faridabad to Gurgaon on November 11 at 8 am. However, claiming he was taking a different route due to a traffic jam near Sainik Colony, the accused took the vehicle to an isolated area where he tried to rape the woman at gunpoint.

“In her complaint, she alleged he made her take her clothes off. However, she managed to escape before he could rape her. An FIR was registered at Women’s Police Station, NIT,” said Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh.

The second incident took place on December 30, 2019, when the accused allegedly offered to drop a woman to Gurgaon around 8 am from Faridabad’s Masjid Modh area . However, he instead took the car near Delite Garden. Using the fog as cover, he allegedly parked it on the side and forced her to take off her clothes at gunpoint.

“He tried to rape her but a bystander spotted him and he quickly pushed the woman out of his car and fled. An FIR was registered in this matter as well,” said Singh.

A team of 11 police officers was formed to nab the accused, with personnel scanning CCTV footage and checking the registration of 1,000 recently purchased vehicles in Gurgaon and Faridabad, based on the statements of the women .

“The accused was finally arrested on Sunday. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. A test identification parade will soon be carried out. Further investigations are underway,” said the PRO.

