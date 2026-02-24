Faridabad blaze: Firefighter succumbs to burn injuries, death toll reaches 6

The death toll from the devastating fire and series of explosions at industrial units in Faridabad’s Mujesar area rose to six after a firefighter and another man succumbed to severe burn injuries while undergoing treatment in Delhi, police said.

Firefighter Ranbir (41), attached to the NIT fire station, was a resident of Atali village in Ballabhgarh. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Sunday around 9 pm.

The other victim, Brijpal (38), died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday at 1.55 am on Sunday. Hailing from Hamirpur district in UP, police said Brijpal was living on rent in Jivan Nagar, Faridabad Sector 54.