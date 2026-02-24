Bajaj
Faridabad blaze: Firefighter succumbs to burn injuries, death toll reaches 6

An FIR had been registered at the Mujesar police station against the owners and managers of both units under charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFaridabadFeb 24, 2026 03:04 PM IST
HutmentThe fire had broken out around 4 pm on Monday when sparks from a machine — used for cutting steel plates — landed in drums containing chemicals, triggering an explosion, police had said earlier. This set off a chain of blasts as around 20-25 drums were kept in close proximity. (File/Representational)(
The death toll from the devastating fire and series of explosions at industrial units in Faridabad’s Mujesar area rose to six after a firefighter and another man succumbed to severe burn injuries while undergoing treatment in Delhi, police said.

Firefighter Ranbir (41), attached to the NIT fire station, was a resident of Atali village in Ballabhgarh. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Sunday around 9 pm.

The other victim, Brijpal (38), died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday at 1.55 am on Sunday. Hailing from Hamirpur district in UP, police said Brijpal was living on rent in Jivan Nagar, Faridabad Sector 54.

Brijpal was a worker at a nearby factory in Mujesar, but police await confirmation from family, sources said. Police said he likely rushed to help when the fire broke out, sustaining severe burns.

Ranbir’s colleague, firefighter Bhuvi Chand, had died at Safdarjung Hospital between 2.30 pm and 3 pm Friday. He had suffered critical burns while battling the blaze on February 16.

Another victim, sub-inspector Ravi Chand, passed early Saturday morning, police had said.

Last Thursday, two of the injured had succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi, police said.

They were identified as Abhishek Monga (35), a resident of Sector 23 and co-owner of Kalkaji Lubricant Trading Company, and Pradeep Kumar (35), a resident of Sanjay Colony.

Faridabad Police spokesperson, SI Yashpal Yadav, had said the shop was owned by Abhishek and his father Vijay Monga (65).

An FIR had been registered at the Mujesar police station against the owners and managers of both units under charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means.

The fire had broken out around 4 pm on Monday when sparks from a machine — used for cutting steel plates — landed in drums containing chemicals, triggering an explosion, police had said earlier. This set off a chain of blasts as around 20-25 drums were kept in close proximity.

The fire spread rapidly, officers had said, engulfing the entire unit of Kalkaji Lubricants and gutting a section of the factory. Several vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars parked within a 100-metre radius of the unit, were charred, officers had said.

Kalkaji Lubricants, a proprietorship firm, is a small-scale manufacturer and supplier of automotive and industrial lubricants. As per its listing on online B2B marketplace IndiaMart, it specialises in producing and trading a range of oils and lubricants.

