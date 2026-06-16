Faridabad biker plunges into ditch on unfinished road, bleeds to death

The deceased has been identified as Atul Kumar Joshi, a resident of Faridabad NIT who worked at a private eye hospital in Noida. (Photo/AI-generated)

A 45-year-old hospital manager died after his motorcycle plunged into a deep ditch on an unbarricaded, incomplete stretch of an interstate road near the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border late Sunday night, police officials said.

Police said the victim survived the initial crash but succumbed to his injuries after waiting hours for help in the secluded area.

The deceased has been identified as Atul Kumar Joshi, a resident of Faridabad NIT who worked at a private eye hospital in Noida.

According to senior Faridabad police officials, Joshi was travelling from his residence to Noida on Sunday night. Investigators suspect he was following a GPS navigation route that directed him onto Yamuna Road, toward the Manjhawali bridge.