Faridabad biker plunges into ditch on unfinished road, bleeds to death

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A 45-year-old hospital manager died after his motorcycle plunged into a deep ditch on an unbarricaded, incomplete stretch of an interstate road near the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border late Sunday night, police officials said.
Police said the victim survived the initial crash but succumbed to his injuries after waiting hours for help in the secluded area.
The deceased has been identified as Atul Kumar Joshi, a resident of Faridabad NIT who worked at a private eye hospital in Noida.
According to senior Faridabad police officials, Joshi was travelling from his residence to Noida on Sunday night. Investigators suspect he was following a GPS navigation route that directed him onto Yamuna Road, toward the Manjhawali bridge.
While the Haryana segment of the four-lane project is complete, the road abruptly ends in open fields roughly 50 metres across the Uttar Pradesh border. Officials confirmed the stretch had no streetlights, caution boards, reflectors, or barricades to warn commuters of the sudden drop.
Unable to see the dead end in the dark, Joshi rode his motorcycle off the paved surface and into a ditch at approximately 11 pm.
Lay in ditch for hours
The incident came to light around 7.30 am on Monday when locals heading to agricultural fields spotted the mangled motorcycle and alerted the Tigaon police station in Faridabad.
Upon arriving, Faridabad police determined the site fell under the jurisdiction of the Dankaur police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar/Noida and handed the case over to the Uttar Pradesh Police.
As per UP police officials’ account to the police in Faridabad, the evidence indicates Joshi was alive for some time after the fall.
His helmet was shattered, and he is suspected to have succumbed to internal injuries and bleeding, officials said.
The body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination at the Dankaur Civil Hospital. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.
The Manjhawali bridge and the adjoining access roads on either side were intended to cut travel time between Faridabad and Greater Noida to about half an hour. While Haryana has completed its portion, construction on the Noida side has remained stalled due to land acquisition issues, as per officials.
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