Faridabad: Auto driver held for murdering friend

The accused has been booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Faridabad Police on Friday arrested an auto driver for allegedly murdering his friend.

According to the police, an unidentified body was found near a canal in Ballabgarh, Faridabad on September 30. The Crime Branch later found that the body was that of Sunny, a resident of SGM Nagar, Faridabad. Sunny had gone missing from September 28, and his family had filed a missing persons’ complaint on October 4.

A case of murder was registered after the autopsy was conducted. The police said that one Ravi alias Fefda, who is an auto driver, has been arrested on charges of murdering Sunny.

The spokesperson of Faridabad Police, Sube Singh, said: “During questioning, the accused said that he had altercations with his friend, Sunny, over trivial issues on several occasions. He added that on September 28, he took Sunny in his auto near a canal, where they drank liquor. The accused then strangled Sunny with a plastic rope and bludgeoned his head with a brick. Ravi dumped the body near the canal and covered it with a mat and grass.”

The police said the accused was arrested from Adarsh Nagar on Friday. “The accused is a drug addict. We are checking his criminal record. He was produced in a district court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.”

